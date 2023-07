Longest (Burmese) python ever recorded. CREDIT: WINK News

The longest captured Burmese python ever recorded happened in Naples.

According to the Southwest Florida Conservancy, the 19-foot-long Burmese python is the longest (Burmese) python ever measured and documented.

The python was captured in Naples and weighed 125 pounds. The snake was believed to be in its mid-20s and malnourished.