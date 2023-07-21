More stores coming, relocating at Waterside Shops in Naples

Many designer clothing stores are coming soon or relocating this year at Waterside Shops in Naples.

“Waterside Shops continues to evolve to meet the needs of our community and we’re thrilled to announce the opening of the new Tory Burch store, as well as renovations and relocations of some of our cherished retail partners,” said Anne Fleming, general manager of Waterside Shops, 5415 Tamiami Trail N. “We look forward to continuing to provide Southwest Florida residents and guests the finest dining and shopping experiences.”

Although Tory Burch has operated the fashion label’s only Southwest Florida store at Waterside Shops for many years, the designer brand reopened in May at a larger boutique space between Chico’s and Evereve at the open-air luxury center. The namesake chain’s new 3,207-square-foot store showcases the designer’s chic, upscale women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. It’s in the original space of Lululemon, which relocated within the center last year to a larger suite previously occupied by Banana Republic.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.