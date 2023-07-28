Englewood family finally moves back into their home after Ian

Ten months after Hurricane Ian, a family in Englewood has moved back into their home after a massive tree collapsed on their house.

“We’ve actually already said, once the kids graduate, we’re probably leaving Florida. I can’t go through this again,” said Casandra Cancelliere.

Cancelliere and her 13-year-old son, Curtiss Parente, never had a blue tarp. The tree crushed the roof of their home.

“It came through the two bedrooms, trees were literally in the kids’ beds. That’s what’s left out of the tree, out back there,” Cancelliere said.

Cancelliere said the kids probably would’ve been in their beds if the family hadn’t gone to the grandparents’ home.

According to Cancelliere, their fight with the insurance company is endless, “We paid your money, pay us back. Pay us what we paid you for. I obviously had a porch there. It’s gone, and you can’t tell me I can replace it for $200. Our kitchen cabinets? They’re like, ‘Oh, you went 600 feet?’ No, I had a U-shaped kitchen, so it’s a fight, and that’s really where we’re at is it’s a fight.”