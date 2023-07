A death investigation is underway at a home in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police said that they initially responded to a possible drowning, but this later turned into a death investigation.

This happened at 2222 SE 10th Terrace.

The medical examiner’s office was on scene, as well as detectives and forensics. Police would not confirm whether there was more than one person found dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.