Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Aug. 2

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These wanted people need to be found. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. Reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Omar Cossio, 37, is wanted in Lee County for two counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine while armed and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crime Stoppers said he has been on the run since late April, but he has a home base in Fort Myers.

He has tattoos of praying hands and the Virgin Mary on his chest and an hour glass with the word “evil” written on his right arm.

Once arrested, his bond will be set at $3.5 million.

Collier County is looking for 41-year-old Eric Shively.

He’s wanted for violating state probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

He is a repeat offender with six previous arrests in Lee County and two in Collier County.

Look for him in North Naples, Bonita Springs or Fort Myers.

Riley Sullivan, 24, is wanted for violating probation in Lee County.

Crime Stoppers tells WINK News her current legal problems began when she was allegedly trespassing from a location near the Forum and gave deputies a fake name.

Detectives said they found out her true identity, and before being booked at the jail, she confessed to hiding fentanyl in her underwear.

Sullivan also has tattoos, which include Chinese lettering and a butterfly on her right arm, a flower with a treble clef on her stomach and Miss Lopez inked on her left leg.

Again, if you have seen any of these people, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

