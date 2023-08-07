Golf Management Program at FGCU using cutting-edge tech

Florida Gulf Coast University’s PGA Golf Management Program (PGM) is the only program in Florida and one of 17 in the country to be accredited by the PGA.

Robert Hufnagle is a student in the PGA Golf Management Program at FGCU. Hufnagle believes there’s no better field to study.

“When I was in the service, I wanted nothing to do with college. Until I got out of the service, I was like, I need to go back to school,” said Hufnagle.

Hufnagle served in the Marine Corps while stationed in Kuwait for eight months.

“We actually found clubs in a broken-down building, and we were just hitting it out of the sand and stuff, so that’s what got me back into golf,” said Hufnagle.

Hugnagle swings in at the FGCU campus swing lab, a room filled with state-of-the-art equipment. From two full-swing hitting bays equipped to provide ball flight feedback to an adjusting putting platform helping students break down all aspects of your putt.

WINK News spoke with Marty Hall, the Golf Management Program assistant director, about what the program offers.

“Not only the crown jewel program, but I think the crown jewel of a campus,” said Hall. “We have all the latest and greatest equipment in here for our students to learn how to apply this equipment to helping golfers improve.”

Since FGCU’s Golf Management Program is one of 17 PGA-accredited programs in the country, graduates of the program fulfill the requirements to be part of the PGA.