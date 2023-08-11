Tampa Bay Lightning assists Habitat for Humanity in building homes

The Tampa Bay Lightning volunteered their time to help Habitat for Humanity in building homes for people in need.

The Tampa Bay Lightning is sponsoring and paying for several homes in the new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood along Prospect Avenue in Fort Myers.

“We don’t want to just write checks. We want to bring the resources and the force of our team down here to this area to help rebuild the four homes that we are sponsoring,” Tampa Bay Lightning COO Mark Pitts said.

Around 120 people for the hockey team are expected to come out to Fort Myers on Friday to volunteer in building the homes for people. Habitat for Humanity said the problem for people who struggle to afford housing and rent has been exacerbated by hurricane Ian.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers. Credit WINK

For those eventually moving into the homes, their mortgage will be 30% or less of their monthly income.

This neighborhood is also designed to be a safe place for children play.

The families who will own the homes have been assisting volunteers with the building process. WINK News spoke with Ansett Bonnelus, one of the future homeowners in the Habitat neighborhood.

“It does mean a lot, at least to have a roof over my head, and this is my quit paying rent. That’s my dream come true,” Bonnelus said.

Constuction site for Habitat for Humanity. Credit: WINK

The Lee and Hendry County Habitat for Humanity CEO Becky Lucas mentioned a need for additional volunteers to help build more homes in their new neighborhood.

“We really need all the help we can get to provide affordable housing options for families in need,” Lucas said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, you can visit the website here.