A foul smell wafted through a Cape Coral neighborhood as a cat-hoarding house of horrors ran wild.

On Wednesday, Lee County Domestic Services stepped in and removed dozens of cats and kittens from the home while the owners sat quietly on the lawn.

Lee Domestic Animal Services hasn’t confirmed how many animals were taken from the home or what’s going to happen to them.

Gulf Coast Humane Society has taken some kittens from a hoarding case but won’t say if they were brought from the home in question.

Dozens of cats were removed from a home on Southeast 14th Terrace on Wednesday.

Lee DAS workers in full protective gear and masks rescued the animals from the home. WINK News saw one of the owners sitting outside as animals were taken away.

On Thursday, the Gulf Coast Humane Society took in eight bottle-fed kittens from a hoarding case. The kittens are in good condition and will be fostered as they grow.

Brian Wierima, from Gulf Coast Humane Society said the animals will need to overcome issues that were created from their unfortunate situation.

“They can’t keep up caring for this many animals. Most of the time, they think they’re helping these animals, but they just can’t keep up with it. Bathing, keeping up with feeding them. That definitely has been an issue when these hoarding animals do come in,” said Wierima.

Lee DAS will only say that this is an active case.