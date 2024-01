Photo by Romina BM on Pexels.com

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is low on food for some of the animals staying at their facility and is asking for assistance from the public.

According to a post from the Gulf Coast Humane Society, the shelter is in dire need of canned kitten food, in particular.

If you’re considering donating to the GCHS, donations can be dropped off at 2010 Arcadia Street in Fort Myers.

While the shelter cares for many cats and kittens, they are amid a dangerous shortage of canned kitten food. Photo by Cats Coming on Pexels.com

Kitten food provides a necessary high protein diet needed for kittens to grow healthy.

The sparse amount of canned cat food available at the shelter, along with the number of kittens currently there, can be difficult to manage.

Below is a list of canned food, along with links to order the food needed at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Purina Fancy Feast Pate Wet Kitten Food (Turkey) Purina Turkey Link

Purina Fancy Feast Pate Wet Kitten Food (Chicken) Purina Chicken Link

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Canned Cat Food Royal Canin Link



Click here to learn more about the Gulf Coast Humane Society and to see more ways you can help them.