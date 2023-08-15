Victim’s 911 call as suspect is in home

The 911 call has been released from an incident involving a man breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

This happened in Golden Gate on Sunday.

Collier County deputies say that Carlos Lozanos-Lara, 22, is the man responsible for the home invasion.

The victim woke up to Lozanos-Lara in her bedroom, touching himself and her.

The woman, who deputies will only say is over 65 years old, found a way to call 911.

911 caller: “I need police. I have a young man here. He is naked. He doesn’t speak English. He is masturbating and trying to stop it. Don’t touch me. Okay, you’re alright. You’re alright. I’m gonna get you some help.”

911 operator: “Okay, where is he right now?”

911 caller: “He’s standing in my living room naked. Masturbating. I cannot handle this.”

The woman told the operator that the man seemed gentle, but the suspect continued to touch himself while grabbing at the woman’s breasts and between her legs.

The woman seemed concerned about her attacker.

911 caller: “Stop. Stop. Just calm down. Okay, why don’t you sit down. Drink some water or something.”

When deputies got to the house in Golden Gate, they cornered the suspect in a bathroom.

That’s when they said he turned violent, kicking one deputy, even trying to take a Taser.

Eventually, they wrestled him to the ground, got the cuffs on him, and took him to jail.

Lozanos-Lara is not going anywhere.

The arrest report says he will be held for for immigration and customs enforcement.