Charlotte Technical College prepares students for living-wage careers

As millions of Americans struggle with student debt, Charlotte Technical College, or CTC, is graduating 17- and 18-year-old students who are free of burdening college student loans and go on to earn living wages at their first jobs out of school.

Part of the Charlotte County Public Schools system, the technical college works to have its students obtain employment before their graduation, CTC Director Cynthia Gulsby said.

In a lot of cases, employment includes jobs that are in high demand nationally and in Florida, including aviation airframe and powerplant mechanics, computer systems/information technology/cybersecurity, digital design/web design and health science professions.

