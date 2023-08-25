Friday’s Furry Friends: Glamor, Darla

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animals Services to showcase two adorable dogs ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured dogs:

Glamor is an 8-year-old Labrador with puppy energy! Entering the CCDAS as a stray, Glamor is a super friendly animal who gets along well with people and other dogs.

She loves to play and her tail doesn’t stop wagging, especially if you give her a treat.

While Glamor is in her golden years, she offers much happiness and excitement for the entire family.

Darla is a 3-year-old dog. She arrived as a stray to the CCDAS recently. While she could use some exercise and cut back on dog treats, Darla has plenty of energy to spend.

She loves to cuddle, give kisses while being the center of attention. Darla would love to be a great addition to any loving family.

There are around 150 animals just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Boulevard in Naples.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting a “Clear the Shelters” adoption weekend event beginning Friday. Adoption fees will be half-price during the event.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.