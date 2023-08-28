Fort Myers Beach officials hold news conference regarding upcoming tropical storm

As the state of Florida braces for Tropical Storm Idalia, Fort Myers Beach will hold a press conference to share information about storm preparations.

It has been close to a year since Hurricane Ian impacted Southwest Florida, and many people are still in recovery. With Tropical Storm Idalia rapidly approaching Florida, people are nervous about further property damage.

Gov. Desantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 33 counties including Lee County. The current projections of the tropical storm report that Southwest Florida will be impacted by Idalia; however, the projected intensity of the storm remains unknown.

Drone view of Fort Myers Beach. Credit: WINK

A news conference will be held by Lee County officials at 9:30 a.m., Monday. The officials will speak about the town’s plans regarding the upcoming storm.

Speaking at the conference and answering questions will be:

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Fort Myers Beach Fire District Chief Scott Wirth

Town Manager Andy Hyatt

A good reminder for storm preppers is to fill up your vehicles, have non-perishable food and water available. Due to the unpredictable nature of tropical storms, it is advisable to have a hurricane prepared kits.