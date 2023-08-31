More insurance claims to file from Hurricane Idalia

Hurricanes starting with the letter “I” are wreaking havoc with insurance claims.

Anthony McSwain has lived through Hurricanes Ian and Idalia in his Port Charlotte home. WINK News asked McSwain if he had received enough insurance money to get his house back eventually.

“Yes, after mitigation and litigation that we went through, yes. We will have enough money for a full repair,” McSwain said.

McSwain’s been living in his home filled with tarps with his mother staying in a United Way camper in the driveway for almost a year. He’s battled with his insurance company for almost a year, too, which delayed repairs.

“My wife has PTSD from Hurricane Ian. Her thing is right now that it’s stressed us out too much with this last hurricane that we wanna move,” said McSwain.

READ MORE: Insurance villages for hurricane claims coming in September

For many with Ian and now Idalia damage, filing another claim is in their future.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis predicts getting on a contractor’s schedule is going to be a battle, too.

“I think those that are under construction in Southwest Florida, you’ve already got your relationship with your contractor, you’re going to be in a good place. Unfortunately, for those that are still in the process of trying to determine who you’re going to be hiring to make those repairs. There’ll be some needs that will need to be addressed in North Florida,” Patronis said.

More resources are coming to Southwest Florida. Patronis told WINK News he hopes to hold two more insurance villages in September. You can talk to your insurance company face-to-face and potentially walk away with a check from attending an insurance village.

Patronis’ office is still trying to nail down exact times, dates and locations. WINK News will disclose the details as they’re announced.