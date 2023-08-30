Insurance villages for hurricane claims coming in September

Even though the Big Bend area was directly hit by Hurricane Idalia, Southwest Florida can still expect help with insurance claims.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said his office and resources will be back down in September to help settle Idalia and Ian claims.

“We will be back again in the month of September with our insurance villages. We will be there, prepared to hold your hand to get your claim settled to help get you back on your feet,” said Patronis.

According to Patronis, the locations, dates and times will be released soon. In the meantime, the Insurance Consmer Helpline opens on Friday. The helpline will be available every day from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more insurance information.