Sanibel Island after Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia caused some flooding and left debris behind along beach accesses on Sanibel, but that’s not stopping people from returning to the sand.

Sanibel seems to have made it out OK.

There definitely was some flooding, but people have been coming across the bridge going to and from on the island, some even going out to the beach.

This storm did not stop anyone from living island life as usual.

Down on the west end of the island, the Lighthouse Beach access point was closed. Before the storm, sand berms were put there to help with the flooding, but just a few blocks down, the water still rose.

A little farther down the island, there is some debris on the side of the road and some businesses are still closed.

Still, there were plenty of footprints to find in the sand.