Taking beach precautions before Labor Day Weekend

The long-deserved Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching. For many, hitting the beach has become a staple travel location for families.

However, Hurricane Idalia created some noticeable obstacles that may infringe on the Labor Day leisure.

Barefoot Beach has reopened after being closed due to the storm, but The Florida Department of Health in Lee County released an advisory warning beachgoers to not enter the ocean due to potentially harmful bacteria.

The sources of the bacteria can vary. Sources can include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks overflowing manholes and wildlife. The bacteria that normally lives in warm seawater is called Vibrio Vulnificus.

Infections due the harmful bacteria are rare, but if you have fresh cuts and or scrapes then stay out of the water.

Accidentally ingesting Vibrio Vulnificus can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach aches.

People with chronic liver disease need to be careful too, as it can invade the blood stream causing serious or life-threatening illness.

Physical hazards have been found on beaches. WINK News reporter Micheal Hudak foraged through Fort Myers Beach and found construction nails embedded in the sand.

Construction nails found in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Idalia. Credit: WINK News

Caution is advised for people who are considering spending their holiday weekend at the beach.