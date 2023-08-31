Potential health risks on Fort Myers Beach post Idalia

As Florida begins to recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia, Fort Myers Beach was not left unscathed.

Fort Myers Beach’s town square had experienced storm surge from Idalia’s impact on the Gulf coast.

The water quality had yet to be tested, meaning potentially harmful bacteria can be found. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County strongly recommends to not enter the Gulf of Mexico waters to swim until further test have been made.

Surfers walking toward the Fort Myers Beach ocean. Credit: WINK

Debris on the beach ground has been recorded following the storm. People have found handfuls of construction nails scattered throughout the beach.

Caution is advised for people who attend the beach following Idalia.