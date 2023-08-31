‘Buried displeasure’: caution for debris on Fort Myers Beach shores

Not buried treasure but buried displeasure may lurk along Lee County shores. The Lee County Health Department said the water is dangerous after debris was tossed around from Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News used a clever tool to see what awaits people on Fort Myers Beach: a magnet stick.

WINK News Reporter Michael Hudak with a magnet stick (Credit: WINK News)

There was a lot of concern on Fort Myers Beach after the image below was posted on social media. Tons of nails were found along the shore after Idalia.

Construction nails found in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Idalia. (Credit: WINK News)

WINK News also found a nail but only one after looking for an hour.

Your concern should not be blown out of the water, however. The town of Fort Myers Beach agrees that the water is not safe to swim in, and people must remain cautious when walking the shores.