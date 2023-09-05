WINK viewers voiced their opinions of “Child-free” airplane seating

Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels.com

Flying is stressful. People worry about getting to the airport on time, security checks, airplane delays or the dreaded plane cancellation.

After handling the ordeal, boarding the plane should be stress-free. However, by the time your eyes close to relax, you hear a crying baby or maybe you’ve got a toddler that keeps kicking your seat.

If that is the final straw for you, then an alternative might be in the works. Turkish based Corendon airlines will soon offering an only “adult zone” on one of their flight routes.

Airplane passengers can pay an additional $48 USD per ticket for separate seating away from passengers ages 16 and under. While there is no confirmation of implementing age-based separate seating for U.S. based flights,

WINK posted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) about their opinions regarding “child-free” airplane seating.

Around 286 votes were casted. Surprisingly, nearly two-thirds of people said no to paying extra for “child-free” seating.

Happy Labor Day Southwest Florida!

Would you pay an extra $50 per ticket for "child-free" airplane seating? — WINK News (@winknews) September 4, 2023

WINK wants to hear your opinions, follow us on X and Facebook for more local Southwest Florida news.