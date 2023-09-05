Inflation pushing some to ‘unretire’

Trevor Vietor retired from commercial real estate at 66, but three years later, he is back at work.

Vietor is one of many who have been affected by inflation. Now, more retired folks are considering “unretiring.”

“I needed something to do,” Vietor said.

He’s exchanged suits for shorts, working on the water part-time for a scenic boat tour company.

“You’re meeting a lot of people. You meet people from all over the country — a lot of different countries,” he said.

Vietor’s decision to unretire isn’t uncommon. A recent study found one in six retired Americans are considering returning to work, but getting back into the workforce could cost you.

Here are some things to think about.

First, examine the benefits you might be losing. If you haven’t reached full retirement age, you can earn up to $19,500 before your social security benefits are impacted.

After that, your check will drop by $1 for every $2 you earn.

If you do decide to rejoin the workforce, use your existing professional network to land a job.

Reach out to former colleagues or managers about opportunities. Also, get up to speed on technology and learn how to conduct a Zoom call and become familiar with online platforms like LinkedIn.

“If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, why do it at all?” Vietor said.

And if you’re like Vietor and don’t necessarily need the income, consider a low-stress job that is flexible and enjoyable.