The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Thursday morning with above-normal temperatures expected for the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with above-normal temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s in some communities.

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly clear and mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southwest Florida will see a mainly dry day along the coast, but stray showers will be possible inland in the afternoon and early evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.