Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mild and humid Friday morning start, with sun and clouds expected for the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon with more areas in the 90s this afternoon.

Later this afternoon, a sea breeze will develop, and cool temperatures will be off along the coast and west of I-75.

At the same time, inland communities will remain relatively hot, with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly clear and mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southwest Florida will see a mainly dry day along the coast, but stray showers will be possible inland in the afternoon and early evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Another mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Expect a dry day along the coast, but stray showers in the afternoon and evening may occur inland.

Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler and in the mid to upper 80s.