CCSO conduct further death investigation of an Englewood woman

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the Tuesday afternoon death of a woman in Englewood.

Deputies assessed the crime at the 1341 Jefferson Dr. home throughout Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The deputies reported that all the people involved in the investigation have been accounted for, including the deceased woman.

Law enforcement told WINK News that the mobile crime scene units are typically brought in if it’s a complex crime scene.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s mobile crime scene unit conducting an investigation of the death of a woman in Englewood. Credit: WINK

The cause of death is currently unknown, and there is no confirmation about a potential suspect at this time.

The surrounding areas around the Jefferson drive house are blocked off to traffic as police continue their investigation.

The identity of the woman is currently unknown. An autopsy is expected to be conducted.

