Miracle Monday: Addi Hall lights up Times Square despite Down Syndrome diagnosis

This week, WINK News’ Miracle Monday story is about a little girl recently stepping into the big city spotlight.

From soaking up the Naples sunshine to soaking up the bright lights of Broadway. Thousands saw 5-year-old Addi Hall’s radiant smile sparkle on the jumbotron in New York’s Times Square on Saturday.

CREDIT: CAITLIN HALL

Her photo, among thousands, was submitted for the display that promotes inclusion for people with Down Syndrome.

Addi’s extra chromosome made her more susceptible to leukemia.

Click here to learn how to donate to Addie Hall to help with medical expenses.