Police investigate shooting scene in Collier County neighborhood

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to CCSO, the altercation happened at the Golden Gate neighborhood off on 42nd St. SW. at approximately 1 a.m.

Two injuries were reported by CCSO.

Deputies are examining a damaged Jeep vehicle located on the property where the shooting occurred for potential information regarding the investigation.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

