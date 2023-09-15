3 finalists for Naples Police Chief await city manager’s verdict

The Naples Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

After months of interviews and 175 applicants from across the country, the search is down to the final three candidates for Naples Police Chief.

One decided to drop out this week. The finalists met with community members Friday to share why they are best for the job.

Ciro Dominguez, Kristen Ziman, and Matthew Fletcher fielded questions from the community, and Naples City Manager Jay Boodeshwar will make the final decision.

“When you’re down to semi-finalists, at that point, everyone on that list can do the job,” said Boodeshwar. “They’ve proven themselves that they can do the job. The question is fit, fit in the community.”

Both Ziman and Dominguez are hoping to come out of retirement if selected. The two are familiar with the area; Ziman moved to Naples a few years ago and Dominguez grew up in Naples. But Fletcher has spent his entire career here and hopes to remove the interim from his current title.

All three candidates have extensive law enforcement backgrounds.

The city manager of Naples hopes to have the next Naples Police Chief selected by the end of next week.