Vote Now: Sanibel Causeway 2023 America’s Transportation Award Finalist

The Sanibel Causeway is among 12 contenders in the two national 2023 America’s Transportation Awards. The People’s Choice Award and the Grand Prize come with a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners’ choosing.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, 81 nominations were submitted for the two national 2023 America’s Transportation Awards from 36 states.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHITO) announced that Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Utah, South Dakota, Maine, Vermont, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky and Iowa are the states represented by the final 12 contenders in the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards.

An independent panel of judges will select the grand prize winner, while the People’s Choice Award goes to the project with the highest number of online votes from the general public, weighted by state population.

The winners of the prizes are going to be announced at AASHTO’s annual meeting on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis. You can vote online until 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

You can cast one vote per day per project until the deadline.

“These projects selected for our Top 12 list shine a spotlight on our most innovative and impactful projects in this year’s competition,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “These vital projects deliver a range of benefits for their communities—whether providing emergency services during natural disasters, adding mobility options such as transit and active transportation infrastructure, or working with partners to address larger societal issues like homelessness. These Top 12 projects and initiatives showcase how state DOTs are building more equitable, resilient, and multimodal infrastructure for our communities.”

Below is a list of the 12 projects in alphabetical order by state:

Florida Department of Transportation’s Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island Emergency Access

Georgia Department of Transportation’s Historic 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Illinois Department of Transportation’s Jane Byrne Interchange

Iowa Department of Transportation’s Adult Changing Facilities in Iowa Rest Areas

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Mayfield Tornado Response

Maine Department of Transportation’s The Veranda Plan

North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Flood Warning System

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Emergency Fern Hollow Bridge Replacement Project

South Dakota Department of Transportation’s U.S. Highway 83 Corridor Improvements and Reconstruction

Texas Department of Transportation’s Mobility35 Initiative to Address Homelessness (IAH) Program

Utah Department of Transportation’s Teamed-Up for Transit: UDOT and UTA Partner to Improve Mobility for Local Community

Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

