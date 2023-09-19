Body found at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers

Deputies are investigating a death at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, though details remain sparse.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found inside America’s Tiny Home Builders, a tenant of the Shell Factory.

Lee County deputies swarmed the popular tourist attraction, Tuesday morning. Since then, deputies have not shared much information about the investigation.

Jim Wells, the property manager for The Shell Factory, said one of his employees found the body when he came into work.

Wells told WINK News he could not say whether the death is suspicious or reveal the person’s name, but Wells doesn’t believe there is any danger to the public.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.