Area under boil water notice ear Gleason Parkway (CREDIT: City of Cape Coral)

A boil water notice is in effect in Cape Coral after a water main was turned off.

Tuesday morning, a water main near Gleason Parkway was scheduled to be turned off.

Homes north of Gleason Parkway and the neighborhoods on either side of Santa Barbara Boulevard are expected to be under the notice.

The City of Cape Coral has reached out to the area via calls, texts, emails and tags left on doors. They said that they will announce when the boil water notice is lifted.