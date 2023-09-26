More insurers coming to Florida, insurance villages for claims

More insurance companies have come to do business in Florida, according to State Representative Bob Rommel.

Rommel said that the four carriers coming will not officially sell you a policy until hurricane season is over. There are three more insurers that are in the process of coming into the state as well.

“Before we got the bill, there was a fear that there will be little or no reinsurance money available for insurance carriers, which they need. Since we passed the bill, everybody has been able to get reinsurance, so I think that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rommel.

According to Rommel, he’ll continue addressing the state’s insurance crisis when legislators meet again in 2024.

For those still working through Hurricane Ian insurance claims, three insurance villages coming up might help you put a check in your hand.

The next insurance village is at the Charlotte County Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday. Another is scheduled at Florida SouthWestern State College in South Fort Myers. The insurance village will run from 9 a.m – 5 p.m. for three days.