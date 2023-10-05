Estero to negotiate with engineering firm for new village-wide traffic study

Estero Village Council unanimously ranked Johnson Engineering as the top firm Wednesday to provide professional consulting services for a village-wide traffic study.

Updating the village’s traffic study will document how traffic has changed over the last six years and identify new areas that need to be improved.

In recent years, development has boomed in Estero with some residents opposing new developments in the name of traffic congestion and community safety. Incorporated in 2014, Estero’s first village-wide traffic study was completed in 2017.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.