Parents want more security after Lee County school break-in

Three people were caught on camera breaking into the grounds of Cypress Lake High School on Tuesday. Now, Lee County deputies are searching for them.

Parents said they’re thrilled with the safety features they see at their children’s schools during normal hours.

But now, they’re hoping to see increased security after hours, saying the break-in exposes a safety issue that could have a dangerous impact on their kids.

“It wouldn’t hurt to have somebody there 24 hours a day. It would probably deter it, or motion lights, you know, security cameras everywhere,” said Josh Constantine, Lee County parent.

A district spokesperson said the trespassers jumped a fence to access the school’s property before damaging a utility vehicle.

The school district said the group never accessed any buildings and eventually ran away. Some parents worry about what could happen if security isn’t beefed up after hours.

“You never know what they’re going to do on the campus. You know, they can be planting things, planting drugs, knives, weapons, anything,” said Jimmie Strong, Lee County parent.

The district could not say the dollar amount of damages caused by the three trespassers.

WINK also reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if they plan on increasing security at the school after hours but have not yet received a reply.

Contact Crimestoppers if you think you know who the three trespassers are.