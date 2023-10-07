Emaciated pit bull leads to Port Charlotte man facing animal cruelty charges

Warning: This story contains images some readers may find disturbing.
A Port Charlotte man is facing torture and animal cruelty charges after deputies discovered his pit bull was bone-thin thanks to an anonymous tip.
According to Charlotte County Animal Control, Michael Dwayn Mings, 36, had a female pit bull mix named Roxy, 15 years old, that was so emaciated it weighed 13.6 pounds.
According to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, if healthy, smaller breeds of pit bull mixes would weigh between 35 and 40 pounds. However, if Roxy is a pit bull mix that is on the larger side, a standard healthy weight is between 65 and 70 pounds.
The skeletal-looking dog was transported to the Animal Welfare League in mid-April.
Authorities tried to contact Mings multiple times, leaving voicemails and hangers on his door but never got a response.
Mings was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Sept. 30, with a scheduled first court appearance on Oct. 1.
Mings was released on a $5,000 bond.
According to Charlotte County Animal Control, Roxy had to be euthanized.