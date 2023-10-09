Florida politicians speak out on Hamas attack on Israel

(AP Photo/Byron Houlgrave)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued with his campaign rally this weekend in Iowa, and he didn’t hold back on his comments on the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.

DeSantis said that Americans stand with Israel while condemning the attacks as beyond barbaric and they have no place in a civilized world.

“It was that Israel’s 9/11. If you look at the death toll and the brutality, it’s probably — given their population — several orders above that in terms of, in terms of the deaths and massive casualties, and they are responding, and we need to be unified in support of their ability to respond and to defend their people against really truly barbaric attacks,” said DeSantis.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott posted a video on social media in front of the White House blaming President Joe Biden for enabling these attacks and putting Americans in danger.