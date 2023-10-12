The 53 stranded Naples church members in Israel on route to return to SWFL

The stranded 53 members of the Naples Church are finally heading back home as tensions flare in Israel.

Pastor Alan Brumback confirmed to WINK News that the Naples First Baptist Church is en route to heading back to Southwest Florida after being stuck in Tel Aviv since Monday.

“Yes, we are on the flight and headed home,” said Brumback.

The congregation will fly from TLV to the Miami International Airport, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

