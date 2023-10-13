Man arrested for illegal street racing and evading police

Jonathan Alexander Rivera, 21. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for illegal street racing and evading police on U.S. 41.

Jonathan Alexander Rivera, 21, was arrested after passing a deputy at nearly 100 mph east of Johns Street, at around 10 p.m., according to CCSO on a Facebook post published Friday.

Upon seeing the police lights, Rivera began to accelerate his vehicle to evade police.

A 20-year-old woman who witnesses saw walking away from the sedan with Rivera and who ran from deputies was also taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.

Both are currently in Charlotte County Jail on charges of illegal street racing, fleeing and eluding, as well as resisting arrest.