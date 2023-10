City of Cape Coral (CREDIT: City of Cape Coral)

The City of Cape Coral has been ranked the 16th safest city in the U.S.

The study conducted by Wallethub compared over 180 cities across 41 topics, from traffic fatalities to unemployment rates.

According to the City of Cape Coral, the city stood out in home and community safety.

Cape Coral is the highest Floridian city listed in the study.