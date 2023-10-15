Vigil to support students, staff on FGCU campus as Israeli war continues

A vigil was held Sunday night at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jake Malin attended. “It’s not only a moral obligation, but as a human being, I was always raised to show kindness even when it’s not expected,” added Malin.

The vigil paid tribute to the lives lost in the Hamas terror attacks, including the grandson of a Florida Gulf Coast University employee. It also allowed students a way to show their support and reflect.

“It’s my honor as a Jewish person to come out and pay tribute,” said student Benji Gans. “It’s absolutely unfathomable what has been going on over there.”

Malin has a friend who is on the battleground. “He’s in Israel, I don’t know where because he doesn’t feel comfortable sharing that over text message,” explained Malin. “I spoke with him briefly through texts and saw a video message he sent out to many other Jews.”

While Eli Koplin grapples with the idea of the war overseas, he’s doing what he can from Southwest Florida to support the Israeli people. He organized Sunday’s vigil.

“I think it’s definitely a level of just shell shock and doesn’t feel real at times,” said Koplin.

Still, coming together to support each other and those abroad helps in these trying times.