The 38th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest is just days away, and their VIP Opening Event starts Wednesday.

Oktoberfest is expected to be huge after being canceled because of the devastation of Hurricane Ian last year.

The German-American Social Club promises fun, great food, German beer, live music, laughter and dancing.

The dates for Oktoberfest are Oct. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29— the last two full weekends of the month.