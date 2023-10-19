Local breast cancer surgeon shares innovation in surgery treatment

According to Breastcancer.org, “Breast cancer accounts for 12.5% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, making it the most common cancer in the world.”

Yet women are still not following through with routine screenings like mammograms. Many fear the diagnosis, but for those afflicted, surgery scars can create another level of anxiety.

WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan sat down with Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, a Breast cancer surgeon who has helped patients fight the disease for years, while having a personal stake in the matter.

“My mother-in-law has actually been diagnosed with breast cancer twice,” said Arguelles. “I unfortunately was the one who had to explain to her that she needed to have chemotherapy again.”

In the last 14 years, surgical techniques have improved, and Dr. Arguelles wants patients to know that there are options when it comes to a lumpectomy or mastectomy.



“We can make the incision in a place under the breast along the side of the breast by the areola, so that when the patient heals, you don’t even know that we did the surgery,” said Arguelles.



The “hidden scar” surgery is so good that one of her patients went in for a mammogram after a lumpectomy and the scar didn’t even stand out to the tech.



Arguelles also participates in the “Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk.” For this year’s walk, Arguelles will also act as a Co-Chair, where she and many others will walk alongside one another in the fight against cancer.



The walk is set to begin Saturday, Oct.21, at the North Collier Regional Park, with pre-walk activities set to begin at 10 a.m. To register for the walk, visit the American Cancer Society website.

