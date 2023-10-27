Kids load up on candy at Cape Coral’s Trunk or Treat event

There was an unbelievable turnout at the City of Cape Coral’s Trunk or Treat event at City Hall on Friday night.

The line to get into the event was so long it wrapped around the building.

Hundreds of families got to trick or treat, enjoy food trucks, and have a special viewing of the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“My family came last year, so since he turned one, my son, we decided to come out this year and see what it was all about. There’s a lot of people here, so it’s a great time,” said parent Jacob Diaz.

If you missed this event, don’t worry. Another trunk or treat event will be taking place this Sunday at Rumrunners in Cape Coral.

That one starts at 5 pm.