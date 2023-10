Lee County Sheriff’s investigates a stabbing incident in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Monday morning, in Fort Myers.

LCSO were called to the Suncoast Estates at around 1:30 a.m., to a home on McDaniel Drive. Lee County Sheriff’s investigates a stabbing incident in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

LCSO confirmed to WINK News that a stabbing did occur.

The details are currently being investigated.

