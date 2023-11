People are working to identify hundreds of burned and beheaded bodies in the war between Israel and Hamas.

There are the bodies of men, women, and children. It’s the harsh reality of what’s happening in Israel.

One man’s job is to see them, touch them, and identify them.

Nattah Katz is the deputy commanding officer of the civilian collections facility at the Shura base near Ramle, Israel.

“This is a type of brutality that I haven’t heard of or seen in the last 70 years. I’m not 70 years old but only heard of things that happened in the Holocaust, and this is that level,” Katz said.

His mission is to put names to the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel.

“People need to know that this is for real, and this is a fact. I’m dealing with it with my own two hands,” Katz said.

Much of what Katz said is hard to hear.

“The outcome of that is allowing the family to have a little bit of closure, be able to bury their loved one and move on in one way or another, and knowing that we’re able to provide that to a family,” Katz said.

Katz is determined to make sure those lost loved ones in his morgue are not lost forever.

Israel said that so far its national center of forensic medicine has identified close to 700 of the more than 1,400 people killed in the war with Hamas.