Lehigh Acres Fire Control combatting the flames (CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District)

A fire remains under investigation after a Lehigh Acres home sustained smoke and charring damage.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, a construction trailer behind a home on Maple Avenue caught fire on Saturday around 2 p.m. Smoke and damage from the fire (CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District)

The flames from the trailer were extinguished. Lehigh Acres Fire Control said they determined the fire to start from improperly discarded smoking materials, but the person who left them is unknown.