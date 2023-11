City of Cape Coral (CREDIT: City of Cape Coral)

According to Florida Realtors, Cape Coral and North Port have reached the top 10 places to move to for 2023.

North Port in Sarasota County, is fifth on the list, with 3,700 new residents.

Cape Coral is eighth on the list, with 3,300 new residents.

Florida Realtors said while overall demand has dropped since the early days of the pandemic and work-from-home changes, the state continues to attract new residents, unlike some pandemic hotspots that have seen demand drop.