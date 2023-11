The historic Kelly’s Fish House property is on the market with an asking price of $19 million, but Naples’ oldest operating restaurant plans to continue doing business there.

Longtime owner Kelly Ellis wanted to keep the listing quiet because he wants it handled behind the scenes by listing agents Dave and David Wallace of CRE Consultants in Naples. A man of few words, Ellis doesn’t want to entertain looky-loos stopping by to kick the tires at the 1.34-acre waterfront property at 1302 Fifth Ave. S., which includes Kelly’s Fish House Dining Room, the attached Combs Fish Co. commercial fishery and the freestanding Kelly’s Shell Shack gift shop.

“It’s for sale because Kelly wants to take advantage of the expanding Naples market if he can,” said Dave Wallace, senior vice president of CRE Consultants. “Kelly’s restaurant will still be in business this season and will continue to operate.”

