A boy who just moved to the U.S. a month ago was attacked in the cafeteria at L.A. Ainger Middle School and left unconscious is now awake but has a long road to full recovery ahead, if that can ever be possible.

The 11-year-old had to be airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery, Thursday.

Monday, Patley was awake, responsive and able to move his fingers but has yet to speak.

Many at L.A. Ainger Middle are worried for Patley. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report, the 11-year-old just moved to the U.S. with his mother from Haiti.

Patley was not familiar with American culture and had a habit of making friendly physical contact with his classmates.

When Patley greeted a 13-year-old with a pat on the head, Thursday, deputies said that the teenage wrestler picked him up and dropped him on his head. As Patley lay on the ground unconscious, the attacker kicked him in the head and then sat back at his lunch table, showing no remorse.

“He’s just a kid. To get hurt like that, he could be damaged for the rest of his life,” said Eugene Albricht, a former teacher who lives across from the school.

WINK News reached out to the Charlotte County School District on what happened and visited their district headquarters. No one has responded to comment on the incident.