It’s time for Miracle Moment, and today, we meet a girl healing from a rare tumor with some help from a surprise visitor.

Eight-year-old Jada has had many different people take care of her at Golisano Children’s Hospital, but none are like Hardy, a pomeranian who brings nothing but paw-sitivity.

Jada is recovering from Pott’s Puffy tumor, a rare bacterial infection that caused sudden, severe swelling.

