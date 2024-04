A family was forced to think fast in their first few weeks, but Caroline Cook can calmly talk about it now.

“We took our first ambulance ride at 6 weeks old,” said Cook.

Now that her baby boy Gryffin is showing off his pipes for the camera after a scary stay in the pediatric intensive care unit.

When he started to run a high fever, Caroline and Dad Jeffery Cook trusted their intuition.

“We were very lucky,” said Cook. “They said if we would have waited any longer that it could have been a very, very different outcome.”

Gryffin had an infection that ER doctor Alfredo Vargas told WINK News was very dangerous.

“Gryffin actually had a case of Group B strep meningitis and Group B strep. It’s an organism called Streptococcus agalactiae, which is actually something that newborns can get through birth,” said Vargas, “and with things like that, really time is of the essence because the sooner you can diagnose it and start the management, the better the prognosis will be.”

Doctors put Gryffin on IV antibiotics to help his little body go into battle.

“I’m the stresser,” said Jeffery Cook, “it was very difficult to see your child in pain in general, especially, like you said, being a first-time parent and you just, you just don’t know, you just don’t know what’s going to happen next. and it’s just the fear of the unknown. It’s just very, very scary.”

A scary time that thankfully didn’t last.

The Cooks took Gryffin home after 14 days.

Gryffin is now 4 months old and eleven pounds.